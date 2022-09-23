Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Feder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Feder, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Feder works at
Locations
Genital Urinary Surgeons Of NJ579A Cranbury Rd Ste 105, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (908) 685-0080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Urology Care Alliance GU Surgeons211 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 685-0080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for a long time. Dr. Feder knows what he is doing and he does it great!
About Dr. Marc Feder, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255662284
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feder works at
Dr. Feder has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
