Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
Downers Grove Office1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 794-8680
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Direct and clear; a very practiced, skilled surgeon. My son did not have any pain post-op and his broken wrist healed perfectly. The doctor's APP was very friendly and it was nice to have the same treatment team during the whole surgical process. The practice at Hinsdale Orthopaedics is very efficient and well run, and everyone we encountered seemed genuinely happy and/or friendly. Will be our first choice for any future ortho needs.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356509418
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- New York University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
