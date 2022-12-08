Overview

Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Fajardo works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.