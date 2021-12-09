See All Ophthalmologists in Mentor, OH
Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA

Dr. Estafanous III works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quest Diagnostics
    Quest Diagnostics
8140 Norton Pkwy Ste 230, Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 918-7417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endophthalmitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I called Dr. Estafanous on a weekend. Although I wasn't a patient at the time he explained what could be wrong based on my symptoms. He said to call with any changes or if it worsened and to call office on Monday. I was seen first thing Monday and thankfully it was what he thought. The staff were so nice and I felt comfortable with the whole experience. Thank you Dr. Estafanous.
    Sheila — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Arabic
    1437151743
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
    The Cleveland Clinic
    Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estafanous III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estafanous III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estafanous III works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Estafanous III’s profile.

    Dr. Estafanous III has seen patients for Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estafanous III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Estafanous III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estafanous III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estafanous III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estafanous III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

