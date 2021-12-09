Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estafanous III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
Dr. Estafanous III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics8140 Norton Pkwy Ste 230, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 918-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estafanous III?
I called Dr. Estafanous on a weekend. Although I wasn’t a patient at the time he explained what could be wrong based on my symptoms. He said to call with any changes or if it worsened and to call office on Monday. I was seen first thing Monday and thankfully it was what he thought. The staff were so nice and I felt comfortable with the whole experience. Thank you Dr. Estafanous.
About Dr. Marc Estafanous III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1437151743
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estafanous III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estafanous III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estafanous III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estafanous III works at
Dr. Estafanous III has seen patients for Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estafanous III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estafanous III speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Estafanous III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estafanous III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estafanous III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estafanous III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.