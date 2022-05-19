Overview

Dr. Marc Epstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Mountain View Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.