Dr. Marc Ellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Ellman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 221-6264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An unusual combination of superb surgical skill, confidence, and empathy in a gentleman who is very humble
About Dr. Marc Ellman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1780635268
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellman speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellman.
