Dr. Marc Eisen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Ear Specialty Group of Connecticut40 Stanford Dr, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 640-4455
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Eisen and Dr. Schwartz (neurosurgeon) did the surgery for my acoustic neuroma and have provided excellent follow-up care. I am very happy with their care, and they are both great doctors.
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- John Hopkins University, Department Of Otolaryngology, Division Of Otology/Neurotology
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Department Of Otorhinolaryngolgy
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine,Department Of Surgery
- University of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.
