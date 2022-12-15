See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Marc Eisen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marc Eisen, MD

Neurotology
3 (83)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Eisen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Eisen works at Ear Specialty Group of Connecticut in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Specialty Group of Connecticut
    40 Stanford Dr, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 640-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eisen?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Eisen and Dr. Schwartz (neurosurgeon) did the surgery for my acoustic neuroma and have provided excellent follow-up care. I am very happy with their care, and they are both great doctors.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Eisen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Eisen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eisen to family and friends

    Dr. Eisen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eisen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Eisen, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Eisen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649345513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins University, Department Of Otolaryngology, Division Of Otology/Neurotology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Department Of Otorhinolaryngolgy
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine,Department Of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisen works at Ear Specialty Group of Connecticut in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Eisen’s profile.

    Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Eisen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.