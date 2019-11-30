Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Eckhauser works at
Locations
Phoenician Vein and Vascular604 W Warner Rd Ste E201, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 346-9522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Well, Dr. Marc basically saved me ( the year 2003) when I learned from a CT that I had multiple aneurysms in both leg arteries. Dr. Marc explained fully the problem and made urgent arrangements to install what is a qty 5 stents, which are still in place and doing what they were expected to do, keep me here on earth. I from that point on I continued to see him regular check-up intervals. Thank you Dr. Marc Eckhauser.
About Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1811997513
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Miami University
Dr. Eckhauser works at
