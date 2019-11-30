See All Vascular Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Eckhauser works at The Vein Institute of Phoenix, Chandler AZ in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenician Vein and Vascular
    604 W Warner Rd Ste E201, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 346-9522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Anthem
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Cigna
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Humana
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • ODS Health Plan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • State Farm
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 30, 2019
    Well, Dr. Marc basically saved me ( the year 2003) when I learned from a CT that I had multiple aneurysms in both leg arteries. Dr. Marc explained fully the problem and made urgent arrangements to install what is a qty 5 stents, which are still in place and doing what they were expected to do, keep me here on earth. I from that point on I continued to see him regular check-up intervals. Thank you Dr. Marc Eckhauser.
    MTS jr — Nov 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD
    About Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811997513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Med
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
