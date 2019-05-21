Overview

Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Duhaime works at Amoskeag Women's Health, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.