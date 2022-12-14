Dr. Marc Dubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Dubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Dubin works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Associates at GBMC, a division of The Centers For Advanced ENT Care6565 N Charles St Ste 601, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-5151Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubin?
Dr. Dubin takes his time with his patients and listens to their concerns and needs!
About Dr. Marc Dubin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407897770
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Nasal and Sinus Institute
- University of North Carolina
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubin works at
Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.