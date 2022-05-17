Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Gilbert Office1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 964-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dinowitz has performed several hand surgeries for me. All with excellent results. Would recommend him to everyone that needs hand surgery.
About Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center Hospitals
- Hosp Jt Diseases
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Dinowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinowitz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinowitz speaks Spanish.
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinowitz.
