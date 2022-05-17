See All Hand Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (319)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Dinowitz works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
6 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Gilbert Office
    1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Ganglion Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 319 ratings
    Patient Ratings (319)
    5 Star
    (306)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dinowitz?

    May 17, 2022
    Dr. Dinowitz has performed several hand surgeries for me. All with excellent results. Would recommend him to everyone that needs hand surgery.
    James Potts — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Dinowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dinowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689613275
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hosp Jt Diseases
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinowitz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    319 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.