Overview

Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Dinowitz works at Northwell Health Eye Institute in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Ridge, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.