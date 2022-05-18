Overview

Dr. Marc Dinkin, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dinkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.