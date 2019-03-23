Overview

Dr. Marc Difazio, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital.



Dr. Difazio works at Children`s National Medical Center in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.