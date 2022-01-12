See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New York and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Dentico-Olin works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 379-4709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ameloblastoma
Chin Implant
Dental Implant
Ameloblastoma
Chin Implant
Dental Implant

Ameloblastoma Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Impacted Canines Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mandibular (Lower Jaw) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Maxillary (Upper Jaw ) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
    • First Dental Health

    • First Dental Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin is an absolute professional. I would highly recommend him. His staff was great!
    Artie Rose — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629205174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • The Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dentico-Olin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dentico-Olin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dentico-Olin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dentico-Olin works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dentico-Olin’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dentico-Olin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dentico-Olin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dentico-Olin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dentico-Olin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

