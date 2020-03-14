See All General Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Marc Demers, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Demers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Demers works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Brunswick, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery
    14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806
    Mid Coast Medical Group - Physiatry & Pain Management
    81 Medical Center Dr Ste 2100, Brunswick, ME 04011
    Mid Coast Hospital Center for Sleep Medicine Brunswick
    121 Medical Center Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mid Coast Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Biopsy of Breast
Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Biopsy of Breast
Lumpectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Puncture Aspiration
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenalectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reduction
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Thymectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2020
    I would, (and have) recommended Dr Demers to others. I have been seeing him for the last 6 months after he performed surgery for melonama on my back. I find him to be very professional, experienced, knowledgeable along with friendly, personable, and very comfortable to deal with. He's a very likeable guy! Combined with his skillset, it made him the perfect choice for me even though his office was 50-55 min away. Well worth the trip!! I can say i hope i never need him again....but if i do, he will be first on the list!! I also commend his staff.....helpful, professional and kind!! The ordeal was made more tolerable by all of their actions and assistance.
    Kathy Decker — Mar 14, 2020
    About Dr. Marc Demers, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396847794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

