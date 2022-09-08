Overview

Dr. Marc Dean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at Texas Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.