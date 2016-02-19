Dr. De Solminihac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc De Solminihac, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc De Solminihac, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Norfolk Psychiatric Associates6353 Center Dr Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-3313
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I recently had a misunderstanding with the staff in his office. The issue is resolved, however I cannot edit a recent review which went into detail about the bad experience so I am creating this additional review. I still believe that there is a personnel issue which needs to be addressed with the billing department but have come to realize that it shouldn't have bothered me so much and that under normal circumstances this incident would not have been so dramatic. I apologize for my actions.
About Dr. Marc De Solminihac, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. De Solminihac has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Solminihac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
