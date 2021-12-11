Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Marc J. Davis MD1174 E Graystone Way Ste 4, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 900-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was SO impressed! I just had my first visit with him and was blown away. Things that impressed me: - He scheduled my intake appointment for 1.5 hours, and then took even more time with me without making me feel like I was intruding. - He explains EVERYTHING and doesn't dumb things down or leave out details. - We started talking about treatment, and I mentioned that another aspect of my health was currently more distressing than what he was planning to treat first, so he turned on a dime, and said we'd tackle that first. No questions asked. - He laid out so many options and talked about the pros and cons of each in regards to my other health conditions and previous experience with medications - I've never felt like a treatment plan was SO personalized to me before in my life! - He scheduled a follow-up within weeks to see how things are going, and I can call/text before then if I have questions. I was super nervous for this appt, but am feeling so much more comfortable after. 10/10
About Dr. Marc Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427161447
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Davis works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
