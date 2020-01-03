Overview

Dr. Marc Dallera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Dallera works at UC Davis Health - Urology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.