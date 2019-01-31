Dr. Marc Cruser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cruser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Cruser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Cruser works at
Locations
Kvc Behavioral Healthcare Kentucky Inc.2250 Thunderstick Dr Ste 1104, Lexington, KY 40505 Directions (859) 254-1035
KVC Kentucky900 Beasley St Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 254-1035
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful with children, i am so glad he was referred to us!
About Dr. Marc Cruser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922281112
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruser accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruser works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruser.
