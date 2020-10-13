Overview

Dr. Marc Crupie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Crupie works at MDVIP - Cordova, Tennessee in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.