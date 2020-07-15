Dr. Marc Cromie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cromie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cromie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Cromie, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Hamilton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic3760 Ocoee Pl NW Ste 100, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 899-0431
2
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic1005 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 899-0431
3
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic4630 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 899-0431
4
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic Pllc6734 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-0431
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is Awesome. He found what was wrong with me immediately after testing. All my life I have been staying sick and now I have a diagnosis and a plan.
About Dr. Marc Cromie, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll GA
- Ut
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cromie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cromie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cromie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cromie has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cromie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cromie speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cromie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cromie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cromie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cromie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.