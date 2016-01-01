Overview

Dr. Marc Counts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Counts works at Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Johnson City, TN and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.