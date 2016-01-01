Dr. Marc Counts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Counts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Counts, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Counts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3740
Wellmont Cardiology Services2428 Knob Creek Rd Ste 201, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 230-5000
Deal, William Read MD590 W Ridge Rd Ste D, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (276) 228-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marc Counts, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
