Dr. Marc Colaluce, DPM
Dr. Marc Colaluce, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Tyrone Podiatry Building5760 10th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 384-1111
Point Brittany Medical Building5101 Brittany Dr S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33715 Directions (727) 384-1111
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Terrific podiatrist. Excellent professional, clinical skills. His follow up is better than any other professional I have seen. Clearly he is not doing this to get rich. Spends a lot of time with patients. Also, a very pleasant and personable man. Office staff follows his lead and are also excellent. He is the dream health care provider.
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Miami
Dr. Colaluce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colaluce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colaluce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colaluce.
