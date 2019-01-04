Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Medical Valley Partners5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 609-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Encino Hospital Medical Center16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-5000
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3538MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- LACare
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
A great doctor with an amazing personality. The very best!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962632547
- Facial Plastic Surgery-Private Practice
- UCLA Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
