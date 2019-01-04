See All Otolaryngologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at ENT Group of Los Angeles in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Valley Partners
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Encino Hospital Medical Center
    16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
    Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center
    14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours
    Providence Tarzana Medical Center
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2019
    A great doctor with an amazing personality. The very best!
    Orna in Granada Hills — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Marc Cohen, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    19 years of experience
    English
    1962632547
    Education & Certifications

    Facial Plastic Surgery-Private Practice
    UCLA Medical Center
    State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Dartmouth College
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

