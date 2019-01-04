Overview

Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at ENT Group of Los Angeles in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.