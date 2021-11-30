Overview

Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Heart Partners of Indiana in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.