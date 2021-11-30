Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Neurology1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
-
2
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
-
3
Central Indiana Neurology2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 298-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr.Cohen has helped me in so many ways. He is Very knowledgeable,informative, Caring!Very Thankful!
About Dr. Marc Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942461165
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.