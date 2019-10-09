Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 765-6437MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 891-2869
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Saved my life.Had serious blockage and he placed two stents into my arteries. Nothing but the highest respect for this truly great doctor. God Bless Dr.Marc Cohen.
About Dr. Marc Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1376510578
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Impella Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
