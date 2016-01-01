See All Neurosurgeons in Foxboro, MA
Dr. Marc Christensen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marc Christensen, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Christensen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. 

Dr. Christensen works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
4 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialty Clinic
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marc Christensen, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Christensen, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Christensen to family and friends

Dr. Christensen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Christensen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Christensen, MD.

About Dr. Marc Christensen, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396747218
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christensen works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Christensen’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marc Christensen, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.