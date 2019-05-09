Dr. Childress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Childress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Childress, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Childress works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-2020
Medical Management9300 Dewitt Loop, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060 Directions (571) 231-2755Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Childress is the best physician I’ve ever had. I’ve been seeing him for about 4 years and am completely satisfied. He takes the time to talk to his patients, understands the whole patient versus just the telemetry, and provides thoughtful and comprehensive care.
About Dr. Marc Childress, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1124117015
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Childress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childress.
