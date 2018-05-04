See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Marc Chester, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Chester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Chester works at Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2172

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Home Sleep Study
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Partial Lung Collapse
PET-CT Scan
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2018
    Grate doctor my son saw him for a few yrs I would highly recommend to anyone if he was still here in cc . No other doc lk him. he would get on u because he wants wats best for your child. Jus like u try health wise .He answered every question I ever had for him. N took his time wit my son never in a rush timed wise. Never late o took long too see him ,He also had a grate friendly staff environment too.
    Spring garza in Corpus christi — May 04, 2018
    About Dr. Marc Chester, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770639361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med
    Residency
    • Med
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Chester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chester works at Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chester’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

