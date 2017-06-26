Overview

Dr. Marc Chalaby, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chalaby works at Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.