Dr. Chalaby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Chalaby, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Chalaby, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Chalaby works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.10007 Huebner Rd Ste 402, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-0361
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalaby?
I was referred to Dr. Chalaby by another physician. While our visit was brief, I found him to be a good listener with a compassionate bedside manner. He allowed me to talk about my concerns and perceived needs without displaying a judgmental demeanor. His office staff was courteous and efficient. A very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Marc Chalaby, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487648291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
