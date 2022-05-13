Overview

Dr. Marc Casasanta, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Casasanta works at Nuvance Health in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.