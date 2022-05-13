Dr. Marc Casasanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casasanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Casasanta, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Casasanta, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Nuvance Health111 Osborne St Ste 111, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Casasanta was great throughout the process of my colon removal and ileostomy reversal. He was patient and really listened to me and any questions or concerns I had. I would recommend him to anyone who is going through this type of surgery.
About Dr. Marc Casasanta, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casasanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casasanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casasanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casasanta has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casasanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Casasanta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casasanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casasanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casasanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.