Dr. Marc Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Carp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Carp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Carp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Aventura2801 NE 213th St Ste 1115, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 709-2768
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carp?
Always like his interaction with me where his voice is calm and reassuring. Shows interest in conversing with you and answering your questions thereby making the patient feel at ease in preparation for the procedure. This is not my first visit and was happy that my doctor again recommended him for my treatment.
About Dr. Marc Carp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942313291
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn Hosp|Med College Penn Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carp works at
Dr. Carp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.