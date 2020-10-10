See All Gastroenterologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Marc Carp, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Carp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Carp works at Gastro Health - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Aventura
    2801 NE 213th St Ste 1115, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 709-2768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Cheryl A Clarke — Oct 10, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Carp, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Carp, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1942313291
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll Penn Hosp|Med College Penn Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carp works at Gastro Health - Aventura in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carp’s profile.

    Dr. Carp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

