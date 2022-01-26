Dr. Cantillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Cantillon works at
Locations
Marc Cantillon MD134 WALNUT ST, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-8646
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantillon is a great and compassionate doctor. He really understands his patients and takes the time to listen to each and one of them and cater to their needs. He works diligently with his patients and provide opportunity for growth to overcome their battles. I recommend Dr. Cantillon to anyone who would like to see a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Marc Cantillon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish
- 1427037803
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Eskilstuna Central Lazarette
- Karolinska Institutet, Medicinska Fakulteten
- Trinity Coll U Dublin
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantillon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cantillon has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantillon speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Danish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Shanghanese, Spanish and Swedish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantillon.
