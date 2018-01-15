Overview

Dr. Marc Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at University Dermatology Assocs in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.