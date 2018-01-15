See All Dermatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Marc Brown, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at University Dermatology Assocs in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Dermatology Associates
    400 Red Creek Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 486-0890
  2. 2
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 15, 2018
    I had Mohs surgery for basal cell cancer on the side of my nose. I don't believe anything ever frightened me more than having this procedure and the aesthetic outcome. The staff are compassionate, encouraging and informative. Dr. Brown is meticulous in his field. The procedure itself was no more than having the biopsy, except a long wait time in the lobby between results. Thank you so much!
    — Jan 15, 2018
    About Dr. Marc Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508893165
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

