Dr. Marc Boustany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Boustany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Boustany works at
Locations
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 261-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Boustany removed my right thyroid gland due to a very large nodule that kept growing. He provided me with excellent consultation in the initial appointment and took excellent care of me before, during and after my surgery. His encouraging demeanor and caring personality helped me with all anxieties. He came highly recommended and I would highly recommend him to others! The entire staff at Sentara Leigh provided outstanding patient services! God bless them all!
About Dr. Marc Boustany, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boustany has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boustany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boustany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boustany.
