Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio - DPM and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Locations
Associated Podiatrists, PC26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 130, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 348-5300Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My Foot Surgery went Great , I would recommend Dr. Borovoy to Family and friends , He is very Professional and Personable and takes his time with You , You don't feel rushed out the door , He is a very Caring Doctor.
About Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457337784
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery - Straith Memorial Hospital
- Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio - DPM
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borovoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borovoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borovoy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borovoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Borovoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borovoy.
