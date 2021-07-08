See All Podiatric Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (128)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio - DPM and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Borovoy works at Associated Podiatrists, P.C. in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Podiatrists, PC
    26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 130, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 348-5300
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 08, 2021
    My Foot Surgery went Great , I would recommend Dr. Borovoy to Family and friends , He is very Professional and Personable and takes his time with You , You don't feel rushed out the door , He is a very Caring Doctor.
    Janet Storey — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Borovoy, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457337784
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Surgery - Straith Memorial Hospital
    • Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio - DPM
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
