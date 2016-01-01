Dr. Boom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Boom, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Boom, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Boom works at
Locations
Tmhpo Dba Methodist Academic Medicine Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-2750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Methodist6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Marc Boom, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740210046
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
