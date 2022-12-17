Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Bonanni works at
Locations
The CORE Institute - Howell524 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 349-7015Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for the kindness in this whole office and for having last minute openings for my broken ankle…..great experience!
About Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Cambridge Hospital
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonanni.
