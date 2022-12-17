See All Podiatrists in Howell, MI
Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Bonanni works at The CORE Institute in Howell, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
8 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The CORE Institute - Howell
    524 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 349-7015
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonanni?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Thank you for the kindness in this whole office and for having last minute openings for my broken ankle…..great experience!
    — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonanni to family and friends

    Dr. Bonanni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonanni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM.

    About Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780645192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Cambridge Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonanni works at The CORE Institute in Howell, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bonanni’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonanni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Bonanni, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.