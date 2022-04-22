Dr. Marc Bessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Bessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Bessler, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bessler works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bessler?
My surgery was an epic experience. Improving my life among lovely and strictly professional doctors and Nurses. That make you feel very comfortable, in a brand new transition to a new life.
About Dr. Marc Bessler, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1033293543
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessler works at
Dr. Bessler has seen patients for Obesity, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bessler speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.