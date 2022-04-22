Overview

Dr. Marc Bessler, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bessler works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.