Overview

Dr. Marc Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Tri-City Cardiology in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.