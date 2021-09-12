Dr. Marc Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology8765 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Vein Center6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants36543 N Gantzel Rd Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
I came to the office on a pre-op visit with Dr. Berkotitz and he was amazing and explained everything to me so I understood what it was all about. I will keep him in my contacts and will be back as needed. Love the office and so easy to get checked in and the ladies were the greatest too and made everything so easy and easy to understand.
About Dr. Marc Berkowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease
