Dr. Marc Beaghler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Beaghler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Beaghler works at
Locations
San Buena Ventura Urology2705 Loma Vista Rd Ste 206, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Beagler in the hospital for a Uro-Lift. It was 100% successful. He and the hospital staff were on time and very professional yet also very kind. I completely trusted his work and I was given a new lease on life. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Marc Beaghler, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaghler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaghler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaghler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaghler works at
Dr. Beaghler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaghler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaghler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaghler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaghler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaghler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.