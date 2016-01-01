Overview

Dr. Marc Baraban, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Baraban works at Marc R Baraban MD in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.