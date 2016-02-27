Dr. Marc Avram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Avram, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Avram works at
Locations
-
1
Marc Avram, MD905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (917) 268-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate caring doctor and great staff.
About Dr. Marc Avram, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1629063748
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University MA Genl Hosp
- New York University Med Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
