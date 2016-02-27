See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marc Avram, MD

Dr. Marc Avram, MD

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Avram works at Dana Stern, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Avram, MD
    905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 268-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island College Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Avram?

    Feb 27, 2016
    Compassionate caring doctor and great staff.
    Nina K in Weston, CT — Feb 27, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Marc Avram, MD
    About Dr. Marc Avram, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629063748
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard University MA Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
