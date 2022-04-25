Overview

Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Arginteanu works at Irina Tartakovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.