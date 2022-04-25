Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arginteanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD
Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Metro Neurosurgery Associates PA309 Engle St Ste 6, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 410-6990
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I had an emergency laminectomy 20 years ago performed by Dr. A. At the time I had a dropped foot (paralyzed from the knee down to my foot) which would have been permanent damage without the surgery. He was not even my regular doctor, but the doctor on call that night at Englewood Hospital. He saved my leg from being paralyzed, and my back feels like I’ve never had anything wrong with it …even 20 years later.
About Dr. Marc Arginteanu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972570588
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Arginteanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arginteanu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arginteanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Arginteanu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arginteanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arginteanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arginteanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.