Dr. Marc Apple, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Marc Apple, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Apple works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    South Florida Proton Therapy Institute
    6274 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Skin Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Marc Apple, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164422697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
