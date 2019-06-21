Dr. Marc Apple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Apple, MD
Dr. Marc Apple, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Apple works at
Cleveland2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5840
South Florida Proton Therapy Institute6274 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 323-6498
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent experience and outcomes with knowing he was dedicated and available to me the whole course of treatment and for follow up management... His expertise and superb clinical reputation I knew of beforehand seemed automatic and overshadowed by his sincere and honest primary interest and fierce optimal commitment to my/his patients’ authentic best care!!
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164422697
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
