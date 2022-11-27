See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Marc Allen, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Dr Marc Allen in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Marc Allen
    1045 W Jericho Tpke, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 543-8844

  Huntington Hospital
  St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Dizziness
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dizziness
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Connecticare
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MagnaCare
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Oxford Health Plans
    State Farm
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    Worker's Compensation

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 27, 2022
    I can't say enough could things about this doctor. I have been a patient for almost 20 years now and look forward to Dr Allen's care for another 20 years
    Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Allen, DO

    Education & Certifications

