Overview

Dr. Marc Alessandria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital.



Dr. Alessandria works at Meadowlands Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.