Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Agulnick works at Administrative Office in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Administrative Office
    600 Old Country Rd Rm 226, Garden City, NY 11530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
May 14, 2020
Dr Agulnick performed 2 back surgeries on me and he was wonderful. Kind, compassionate and extremely intelligent and knowledgeable. I moved to Florida or I would use him again if I needed more surgery
Aileen Gould — May 14, 2020
About Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700875846
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Agulnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agulnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Agulnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Agulnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Agulnick works at Administrative Office in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Agulnick’s profile.

Dr. Agulnick has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agulnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Agulnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agulnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agulnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agulnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

