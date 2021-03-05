Dr. Marc Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Acosta, MD
Dr. Marc Acosta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Metairie Family Medical Center3100 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-9595
Doctor Acosta has been my primary care physician for over 17 years. He is the absolute best doctor I've ever had. His staff is great and his assistant Bo is amazing!
About Dr. Marc Acosta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891868840
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
